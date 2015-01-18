Inocente CarreñoBorn 28 December 1919. Died 29 June 2016
Inocente Carreño
1919-12-28
Inocente Carreño Biography (Wikipedia)
Inocente José Carreño (28 December 1919 – 29 June 2016) was a Venezuelan composer and academic. He won the Venezuelan National Prize for Music in 1989.
Carreño died 29 June 2016, aged 96.
Margaritena
Ulster Orchestra
Margaritena
Margaritena
