Miguel CampbellUK DJ and producer, founder of Outcross Records.
Miguel Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/891fa9aa-31ae-43dd-9c25-015a9dc2b92c
Miguel Campbell Tracks
Sort by
The Things I Tell You (Josh Butler Remix)
Miguel Campbell
The Things I Tell You (Josh Butler Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Things I Tell You (Josh Butler Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
Miguel Campbell
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Something Special
Miguel Campbell
Something Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Special
Last played on
Dammn Baby (Miguel Campbell Remix)
Janet Jackson
Dammn Baby (Miguel Campbell Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2m4.jpglink
Dammn Baby (Miguel Campbell Remix)
Last played on
Something Special
Miguel Campbell
Something Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Special
Last played on
Bright Lights
Kolombo
Bright Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Lights
Last played on
Not That Kind Of Girl
Miguel Campbell
Not That Kind Of Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beams Of Light
Miguel Campbell
Beams Of Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beams Of Light
Last played on
Something Special (feat. Alex Mills)
Miguel Campbell
Something Special (feat. Alex Mills)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Special (feat. Alex Mills)
Last played on
Beams of Light (Crooked Man Crooked Colours Remix)
Miguel Campbell
Beams of Light (Crooked Man Crooked Colours Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Special (Live PA)
Miguel Campbell
Something Special (Live PA)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Special (Live PA)
Last played on
Something Special (Feat. Alex Mills) CJ's Soundcheck last night for CJ Beatz
Miguel Campbell
Something Special (Feat. Alex Mills) CJ's Soundcheck last night for CJ Beatz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life
Miguel Campbell
Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life
Last played on
Rockin' Beats (Shadow Child Remix)
Miguel Campbell
Rockin' Beats (Shadow Child Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' Beats (Shadow Child Remix)
Last played on
Miguel Campbell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist