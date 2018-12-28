Kansas City ChoraleFormed 1982
Kansas City Chorale
1982
The Great Doxology (Vespers, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Mass for Double Choir: Sanctus and Benedictus
Frank Martin
Blessed is the man
Sergei Rachmaninov
Blessed is the man (All-Night Vigil, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vespers (All-night vigil) Op.37 for chorus
Sergei Rachmaninov
In time of softest snow
John Carter
