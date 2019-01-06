MoodswingsFormed 1992
Moodswings
1992
Moodswings Biography (Wikipedia)
Moodswings is a musical duo composed of Grant Showbiz and James F.T. Hood.
Redemption Song
Moodswings
Redemption Song
Redemption Song
Spiritual High (State Of Independence) Part II
Moodswings
Moodswings
Spiritual High (State Of Independence) Part II
Spiritual High (State Of Independence) (feat. Chrissie Hynde)
Moodswings
Moodswings
Spiritual High (State Of Independence) (feat. Chrissie Hynde)
Spiritual High (State Of Independence) (feat. Chrissie Hynde)
Spiritual High Part III
Moodswings
Moodswings
Spiritual High Part III
Spiritual High (Original)
Moodswings
Moodswings
Spiritual High (Original)
