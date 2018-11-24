Marc StreitenfeldBorn 1974
Marc Streitenfeld
1974
Marc Streitenfeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Streitenfeld (born 1974) is a German composer of film scores. He has frequently collaborated with director Ridley Scott. Streitenfeld has composed the music for many high-profile Hollywood features as well as critically acclaimed independent films, including American Gangster, Body of Lies, The Grey, Prometheus, Poltergeist and All I See Is You.
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Marc Streitenfeld
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Robin Hood (2010) - Pact Sworn in Blood / Planting the Fields
Merry Men
Marc Streitenfeld
Merry Men
Merry Men
Small Beginnings
Marc Streitenfeld
Small Beginnings
Small Beginnings
Prometheus (2012) - A Planet
Marc Streitenfeld
Prometheus (2012) - A Planet
Prometheus (2012) - A Planet
Orchestra
Robin Hood The Legend Begins/The Merry Men
Marc Streitenfeld
Robin Hood The Legend Begins/The Merry Men
Robin Hood The Legend Begins/The Merry Men
Orchestra
Poltergeist (2015) - Home Free
Marc Streitenfeld
Poltergeist (2015) - Home Free
Poltergeist (2015) - Home Free
Orchestra
My Fault
Marc Streitenfeld
My Fault
My Fault
Kill No Cop
Marc Streitenfeld
Kill No Cop
Kill No Cop
Caskets
Marc Streitenfeld
Caskets
Caskets
Fate Has Smiled Upon Us (Kissy Klub Version)
Marc Streitenfeld
Fate Has Smiled Upon Us (Kissy Klub Version)
Robin Hood - End Titles
Marc Streitenfeld
Robin Hood - End Titles
