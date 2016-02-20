Monk MontgomeryBorn 10 October 1921. Died 10 May 1982
Monk Montgomery
1921-10-10
William Howard "Monk" Montgomery (October 10, 1921 – May 20, 1982) was an American jazz bassist. He was a pioneer of the electric bass guitar and possibly the first to record on it when he recorded with Art Farmer in 1953. He was the brother of jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery and vibraphonist Buddy Montgomery.
