White Rose Movement were a post-punk/electro band from London, England. The band was named after the German anti-Nazi resistance movement White Rose. They mixed the post-punk style and attitude of early bands of the genre such as Joy Division, The Sound, Killing Joke, and The Chameleons with a more New Romantic image reminiscent of bands like Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, and A Flock of Seagulls.