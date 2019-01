Palm Honey perform an acoustic version of their song 'Bones'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w4f45.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w4f45.jpg

2016-05-24T13:25:00.000Z

Palm Honey perform an acoustic version of their song 'Bones'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w4f5w