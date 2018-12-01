Bob RelfBorn 10 January 1937. Died 20 November 2007
Bob Relf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8904f180-ebfd-4e30-b522-feaeb043318f
Bob Relf Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Nelson Relf (January 10, 1937 – November 20, 2007), was an African-American R&B and soul musician. Best known as half of the soul music duo Bob & Earl whose song, Harlem Shuffle was released in the US in 1963 and in the UK in 1964. It was re-released 1969 reaching No 7 in the UK charts. Relf's recording of the song "Blowing My Mind to Pieces" was written by Lou Barreto as well as being produced by Lou Barreto and Rod Bumgardner. The song became popular on the Northern soul scene in the UK in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Relf Tracks
Sort by
Blowing My Mind To Pieces
Bob Relf
Blowing My Mind To Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowing My Mind
Bob Relf
Blowing My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowing My Mind
Last played on
Bob Relf Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist