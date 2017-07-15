Paul Dunmall (born 6 May 1953) is a British jazz musician who plays tenor and soprano saxophone, as well as the baritone and the more exotic Saxello and the Northumbrian pipes.

He has a long discography, starting in the mid-1970s as sideman, and from the late 1980s as leader/co-leader. Many of his over 100 releases of the last two decades are on FMR (Future Music Records), Cuneiform (which also released all the recordings of the Mujician quartet), Slam, et al. In addition, he has privately released over 70 on limited edition CDs on his own Duns label.

Dunmall has played with most of the leading musicians on the international free jazz and improvised music scene, including Keith Tippett and Barry Guy.

As described by freejazz_co_uk "Dunmall sounds at times like Sonny Rollins at others like Evan Parker, but arguably surpasses both in the precision and succinctness of expression ... his work is the very opposite of indulgent - this is music of the utmost seriousness and importance."