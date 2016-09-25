Kilfenora Céilí BandFormed 1909
Kilfenora Céilí Band
1909
The Kilfenora Céilí Band is one of the oldest Céilí bands in Ireland. It was founded in 1909 in Kilfenora, a village in County Clare.
Little Bird
The Battering Ram, Tierney's Fancy, Munster Buttermilk
Down the Broom, The Flowing Bowl, The Woman of the House
Galway
