Garth Knox Born 8 October 1956
Garth Knox
Garth Knox Biography (Wikipedia)
Garth Knox (born 8 October 1956 in Dublin, Ireland) is a violist who specializes in contemporary classical music, and new music.
Garth Knox Tracks
Ockeghem Fantasy
Garth Knox
Black Brittany
Träd
Up, Down, Sideways, Round
Garth Knox
Malor Me Bat
Garth Knox
JUST (after song of songs)
David Lang
Ave, Generosa, Tels Rit Au Main Qui Au Soir Pleure
Garth Knox
Trad. arr. Knox: Port na bPúcai, Chanter's Song, Star of the County Down
Garth Knox
Trad. arr. Knox: Port na bPúcai, Chanter's Song, Star of the County Down
