Orchestra of LifeNigel Kennedy’s Orchestra of Life
Orchestra of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88fa2f87-645f-49cb-a97e-eceb6875d106
Orchestra of Life Tracks
Sort by
Spring, 'Melodious Incantation' (The New Four Seasons)
Antonio Vivaldi
Spring, 'Melodious Incantation' (The New Four Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Spring, 'Melodious Incantation' (The New Four Seasons)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 34: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec6zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-08T11:04:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016r218.jpg
8
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 34: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist