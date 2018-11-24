Annie LaurieDied 13 November 2006
Annie Laurie
Annie Laurie Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Laurie (tentatively identified as Annie L. Page, August 11, 1924 – November 13, 2006) was an African American jump blues and rhythm and blues singer. She is most associated with the bandleader and songwriter, Paul Gayten, although she also registered hit singles in her own name. Laurie first recorded in the mid-1940s and her professional career lasted until the early 1960s. Appraisal of her qualities appear to vary between Dinah Washington stating that Laurie was her favorite singer, to Irma Thomas, who opined - "Annie Laurie? She was okay."
She is best known for her cover version of "Since I Fell for You", and another US Top Ten R&B hit, "It Hurts to Be in Love."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
