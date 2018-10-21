Georges CziffraBorn 5 November 1921. Died 15 January 1994
Georges Cziffra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0593s10.jpg
1921-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88f4b33d-1351-4ea4-bb7b-0498628cc026
Georges Cziffra Biography (Wikipedia)
György Cziffra (in Hungarian form Cziffra György,, also known as Georges Cziffra and George Cziffra; 5 November 1921 – 15 January 1994), was a Hungarian virtuoso pianist and composer. He is considered to be one of the greatest pianists of all time. Among his teachers were István Thomán, who was a favourite pupil of Franz Liszt.
He became a French citizen in 1968. Cziffra is known for his recordings of works of Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin and Robert Schumann, and also for his technically demanding arrangements of several orchestral works for the piano – among them, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight of the Bumblebee and Johann Strauss II's The Blue Danube.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georges Cziffra Tracks
Sort by
Rigoletto (paraphrase de concert for piano) (S.434)
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto (paraphrase de concert for piano) (S.434)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto (paraphrase de concert for piano) (S.434)
Last played on
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy
Mily Alexeyevich Balakirev
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br47h.jpglink
Islamey - Oriental Fantasy
Last played on
Liebestraum (S.541) no.3 in A flat major [arr. from "O lieb" (S.298)];
Franz Liszt
Liebestraum (S.541) no.3 in A flat major [arr. from "O lieb" (S.298)];
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Liebestraum (S.541) no.3 in A flat major [arr. from "O lieb" (S.298)];
Last played on
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
Johann Strauss II
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
Last played on
Grand galop chromatique
Franz Liszt
Grand galop chromatique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Grand galop chromatique
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival in Pest'
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival in Pest'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival in Pest'
Last played on
Rhapsodie espagnole, S254
Franz Liszt
Rhapsodie espagnole, S254
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Rhapsodie espagnole, S254
Last played on
Ballade No 4 in F minor Op 52
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No 4 in F minor Op 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No 4 in F minor Op 52
Last played on
Grande valse brillante in E flat major, Op 18
Frédéric Chopin
Grande valse brillante in E flat major, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Grande valse brillante in E flat major, Op 18
Last played on
Hungarian Fantasy
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Fantasy
Last played on
7 Variations on 'God save the King' for piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
7 Variations on 'God save the King' for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 Variations on 'God save the King' for piano
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor (S.244)
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor (S.244)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor (S.244)
Last played on
Mephisto Waltz No 1
Franz Liszt
Mephisto Waltz No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Mephisto Waltz No 1
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No 5, 'Héroïde-élégiaque'
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No 5, 'Héroïde-élégiaque'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No 5, 'Héroïde-élégiaque'
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No 6
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No 6
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor
Georges Cziffra
Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s10.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor
Last played on
Etude de concert No3 in D flat, Un sospiro
Franz Liszt
Etude de concert No3 in D flat, Un sospiro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Etude de concert No3 in D flat, Un sospiro
Last played on
Fantasy in F minor, Op 49
Georges Cziffra
Fantasy in F minor, Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s10.jpglink
Fantasy in F minor, Op 49
Last played on
Etudes, Op. 10: No. 1 In C
Georges Cziffra
Etudes, Op. 10: No. 1 In C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s10.jpglink
Etudes, Op. 10: No. 1 In C
Last played on
Georges Cziffra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist