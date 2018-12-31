Nazareth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsz8.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88f219d8-4140-4191-af4b-de81c7c587c4
Nazareth Biography (Wikipedia)
Nazareth are a Scottish hard rock band formed in 1968, that had several hits in the United Kingdom, as well as in several other West European countries in the early 1970s, and established an international audience with their 1975 album Hair of the Dog, which featured their hits "Hair of the Dog" and a cover of the ballad "Love Hurts". The band continues to record and tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nazareth Performances & Interviews
Nazareth Tracks
Sort by
This Flight Tonight
Nazareth
This Flight Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnd1c.jpglink
This Flight Tonight
Last played on
Love Hurts
Nazareth
Love Hurts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Love Hurts
Last played on
Broken Down Angel
Nazareth
Broken Down Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Broken Down Angel
Last played on
This Flight Tonight (Single)
Nazareth
This Flight Tonight (Single)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
This Flight Tonight (Single)
Last played on
May the Sunshine
Nazareth
May the Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
May the Sunshine
Last played on
Hair of the Dog
Nazareth
Hair of the Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Hair of the Dog
Last played on
Loretta
Nazareth
Loretta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Loretta
Last played on
Bad Bad Boy (Single)
Nazareth
Bad Bad Boy (Single)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Bad Bad Boy (Single)
Last played on
My White Bicycle
Nazareth
My White Bicycle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
My White Bicycle
Last played on
Razamanaz
Nazareth
Razamanaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Razamanaz
If You See My Baby
Nazareth
If You See My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
If You See My Baby
Vigilante Man
Nazareth
Vigilante Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Vigilante Man
Bad Bad Boy
Nazareth
Bad Bad Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz8.jpglink
Bad Bad Boy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nazareth
Nazareth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist