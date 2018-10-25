Christian Forshaw
Christian Forshaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88f063a3-6f9f-486c-a46a-172e00e88711
Christian Forshaw Tracks
Sort by
O nata lux
Thomas Tallis
O nata lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
O nata lux
Last played on
Christian Forshaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
The Armed man - a mass for peace for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Voces8
The Armed man - a mass for peace for soloists, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
The Armed man - a mass for peace for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Lux aeterna
Christian Forshaw
Lux aeterna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Lux aeterna
Last played on
Hereford
Christian Forshaw
Hereford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hereford
Last played on
Mortal Flesh
Christian Forshaw
Mortal Flesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mortal Flesh
Last played on
Coventry Carol
Christian Forshaw
Coventry Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coventry Carol
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Christian Forshaw
Little Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Veni Emmanuel
Christian Forshaw
Veni Emmanuel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Veni Emmanuel
Last played on
Christian Forshaw Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist