David James "Dave" Mattacks (born 13 March 1948, Edgware, Middlesex, England) is an English rock and folk drummer. Best known for his work with Fairport Convention, Mattacks has also worked both as a session musician and as a performance artist. Apart from playing the drums, he is also a versed keyboard player and occasionally played the bass guitar on studio recordings.

He began as a trainee piano-tuner before taking up the drums. He played with several jazz bands before joining the British folk rock band Fairport Convention in August 1969, with whom he worked on and off until 1997. In 1998, he moved to Marblehead, Massachusetts, United States, where he is a sought-after studio musician, record producer, and member of the band Super Genius, while still touring regularly with various acts in the UK, Europe and Australia.