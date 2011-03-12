MachiavelFormed 1974
Machiavel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88ecfc31-b618-4704-83f3-45e16b2433ba
Machiavel Biography (Wikipedia)
Machiavel, named after Niccolò Machiavelli, is a Belgian rock group founded in 1974 and still recording and touring today. Its first few albums are typical of the progressive rock movement while the later albums are harder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Machiavel Tracks
Sort by
Beyond The Silence
Machiavel
Beyond The Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beyond The Silence
Last played on
In The Reign of Queen Pollution
Machiavel
In The Reign of Queen Pollution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Reign of Queen Pollution
Last played on
Machiavel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist