Richard Hey LloydBritish organist and composer. Born 25 June 1933
Richard Hey Lloyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88ec8bd8-aabf-4fba-9ecd-11ca7153e1d5
Richard Hey Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Hey Lloyd (born 25 June 1933) is a British organist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Hey Lloyd Tracks
Sort by
Love came down at Christmas
Richard Hey Lloyd
Love came down at Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Love came down at Christmas
Last played on
Back to artist