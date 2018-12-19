Konstantin Scherbakov (11 June 1963 in Barnaul, Siberia, Russian SFSR) is a Russian pianist. He was the winner of the first Rachmaninov Competition in 1983. In 1990, he played solo in four recitals at the Chamber Music Festival of Asolo; this launched his international career.

Scherbakov has had a successful recording career for Naxos Records; among his CDs on that label are recordings of all Tchaikovsky's Piano Concertos, the nine Beethoven symphonies (as transcribed for the piano by Liszt), and music by Godowsky, Medtner, Respighi, Shostakovich, and Lyapunov. Critical acclaim has been high; Gramophone magazine has said that Scherbakov plays with "delicacy and affection", and the German Critics' Circle has twice awarded Scherbakov its top prize, once for a recording of Godowsky's Sonata in E minor and again a rare performance of Franz Liszt's incredibly difficult transcription of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. His record of Shostakovich's Twenty-Four Preludes and Fugues was labeled "a triumph" by ClassicsToday.com, and won him a classical award at Cannes in 2001.