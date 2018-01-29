Marta Fontanals-SimmonsMezzo-soprano
Marta Fontanals-Simmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88eba92d-9a66-4c01-b632-ef23d8e92e94
Marta Fontanals-Simmons Tracks
Sort by
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
Alasdair Nicolson
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Shadows on the Wall- Five Hauntings for Voice and Orchestra
Last played on
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmf.jpglink
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Maida Vale
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em3d2m
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2018-07-06T10:45:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02sr664.jpg
6
Jul
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: BBC Symphony Orchestra at Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Britten and Tchaikovsky frame Alasdair Nicolson
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e842mb
Barbican, London
2017-11-07T10:45:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p050jf3s.jpg
7
Nov
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Britten and Tchaikovsky frame Alasdair Nicolson
Barbican, London
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehgv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-10T10:45:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx04w.jpg
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist