Orange Bicycle
Formed 1967. Disbanded 1971
Orange Bicycle
1967
Orange Bicycle Biography (Wikipedia)
Orange Bicycle was an English psychedelic pop band, which existed between 1967 and 1971. The band played a style influenced by The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and the hippie counter culture. Previously, they acted as support, and backing band for the duo Paul and Barry Ryan as well as completing sessions for other vocalists, recording over 100 BBC Radio One sessions and appearing on UK TV.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orange Bicycle Tracks
Last Cloud Home
Orange Bicycle
Last Cloud Home
Last Cloud Home
Last played on
Hyacinth Threads
Orange Bicycle
Hyacinth Threads
Hyacinth Threads
Last played on
Take Me To The Pilot
Orange Bicycle
Take Me To The Pilot
Take Me To The Pilot
Last played on
Trip On An Orange Bicycle
Orange Bicycle
Trip On An Orange Bicycle
Trip On An Orange Bicycle
Last played on
Nicely
Orange Bicycle
Nicely
Nicely
Last played on
Jenskadajka
Orange Bicycle
Jenskadajka
Jenskadajka
Last played on
