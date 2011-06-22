The Gestures were a teenage American rock band based in Mankato, Minnesota. The members of the band were Gus Dewey (guitar), Tom Klugherz (bass), Dale Menten (guitar/vocals), and Bruce Waterston (drums).

The group was known as The Jesters, until they changed their name concurrent with the release of their first single. They are primarily known for their chart hit, "Run, Run, Run", from the fall of 1964. "Run, Run, Run" has been favorably cited by some rock historians as containing a Beatle-esque, British Invasion sound, with crisp guitar playing and a quick beat. The song came about in 1963 when Dale Menten decided to write original material for the band. In 1964, the band recorded a demo of the song to present it to a DJ on KTOE radio. The DJ favored the recording and it made it to Jim Madison, who recorded the song, along with three other tracks, with the band. On August 24, 1964 the band had a session at Kay Bank Recording in Minneapolis. Two weeks later they re-recorded "Run, Run, Run" with a faster beat. This version was used for the group's debut single.