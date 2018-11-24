Gil Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88e302da-5c20-4b67-b6c4-b27e813e16dd
Gil Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Gil Rose is the founder and conductor of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), founder and General-Artistic Director of Odyssey Opera, Artistic Director of Monadnock Music Festival, Professor of Practice at Northeastern University, and Executive Producer of the record label "BMOP/sound."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gil Rose Performances & Interviews
Gil Rose Tracks
Sort by
Play Level 1 - excerpt
Andrew Norman
Play Level 1 - excerpt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play Level 1 - excerpt
Last played on
Attack Decay Sustain Release
Mason Bates
Attack Decay Sustain Release
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attack Decay Sustain Release
Orchestra
Last played on
Millikan Symphony (3. Rowing; 4. Violin)
Ann Millikan, Jennifer Curtis, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Gil Rose
Millikan Symphony (3. Rowing; 4. Violin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Millikan Symphony (3. Rowing; 4. Violin)
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Millikan Symphony: 1. Science; 2. Animals
Ann Millikan, Jennifer Curtis, Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Gil Rose
Millikan Symphony: 1. Science; 2. Animals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Millikan Symphony: 1. Science; 2. Animals
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 1
Lukas Foss
Symphony No 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No 1
Last played on
Toussaint Before The Spirits
Elena Ruehr
Toussaint Before The Spirits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toussaint Before The Spirits
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist