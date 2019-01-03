Brian Wayne Transeau (born October 4, 1971), known by his initials as BT, is an American musician, composer, singer, songwriter, DJ and audio technician. An artist in the electronica music genre, he is credited as a pioneer of the trance and intelligent dance music styles that paved the way for EDM, and for "stretching electronic music to its technical breaking point." He also creates music within many other styles, such as classical, film composition and bass music.

BT is also known for pioneering the stutter edit. This production technique consists of taking a small fragment of sound and repeating it rhythmically. BT was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for his song "Somnambulist (Simply Being Loved)", recognized as using the largest number of vocal edits in a song (6,178 edits). BT's work with stutter edit techniques led to the formation of software development company Sonik Architects, developer of the sound-processing software plug-ins Stutter Edit and BreakTweaker, and the live audio and visual remix app called Sonifi.