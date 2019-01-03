Little Bear - I'd Let You Win

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p00zth21.jpg

2012-10-16T12:49:00.000Z

Derry's Little Bear perform 'I'd Let You Win' live on Across the Line, October 2012.

