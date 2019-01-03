PORTSBand. Formed 1 March 2011
PORTS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6kl.jpg
2011-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88e162c1-7f75-4518-8675-27d9b1baa99a
PORTS Performances & Interviews
PORTS - The Devil is a Songbird
Little Bear - I'd Let You Win
PORTS Tracks
Remedies
PORTS
Last played on
The Few And Far Between
PORTS
Last played on
Devil Is A Songbird
PORTS
Last played on
The Devils A Songbird
PORTS
Last played on
Let it Snow
PORTS
Last played on
Born Asleep
PORTS
Last played on
The Giver
PORTS
Last played on
Few and Far Between
PORTS
Performer
Last played on
Gameplay
PORTS
Last played on
Night Dries Like Ink
PORTS
Last played on
Ancient Wave
PORTS
Last played on
We Are Miles Away
PORTS
Last played on
I'd Let You Win
PORTS
Last played on
In Summer
PORTS
Last played on
Great Heights
PORTS
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Live in Derry~Londonderry: BBC Introducing Live in Derry (Tuesday)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e92mxj/acts/agr5d4
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-14T11:08:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0191zny.jpg
14
May
2013
BBC Introducing Live in Derry~Londonderry: BBC Introducing Live in Derry (Tuesday)
Derry-Londonderry
