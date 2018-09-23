Houston PersonBorn 10 November 1934
Houston Person
Houston Person Biography
Houston Person (born November 10, 1934) is an American jazz tenor saxophonist and record producer. Although he has performed in the hard bop and swing genres, he is most experienced in and best known for his work in soul jazz. He received the Eubie Blake Jazz Award in 1982.
Houston Person Tracks
132nd And Madison
Houston Person
132nd And Madison
132nd And Madison
Never Let Me Know
Houston Person
Never Let Me Know
Never Let Me Know
Our Day Will Come
Houston Person
Our Day Will Come
Our Day Will Come
Ain't Nothin' But A Funky Song
Houston Person
Ain't Nothin' But A Funky Song
Ain't Nothin' But A Funky Song
Learning The Blues
Houston Person
Learning The Blues
Learning The Blues
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Houston Person
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Goodness
Houston Person
Goodness
Goodness
