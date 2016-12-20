The Pack was a hip hop group formed in Berkeley, California in 2004. The group consisted of Lil B (Brandon McCartney), Young L (Lloyd Omadhebo), Stunnaman (Keith Jenkins), and Lil Uno (Damonte Johnson). They all recorded together for over a year at Young L's home studio where they released their first two mixtapes Wolfpack Muzik Vol. 1 and Wolfpack Muzik Vol. 2. The Pack expanded their fanbase and eventually got signed to a major label, when Too Short signed The Pack to his Jive Records-distributed label Up All Nite Records. The Pack is usually known for their skateboard raps and the sexually explicit content of many of their songs. The group is best known for the track "Vans". The Pack has also collaborated with musicians such as Soulja Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Dev, and The Cataracs.