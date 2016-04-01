The Hummingbirds were an Australian indie pop and jangle pop band from Sydney, Australia, who formed in 1986 from Bug Eyed Monsters. They were one of the most highly regarded outfits to emerge from Sydney's inner-city scene during the late 1980s and were an early signing to the rooArt label. The Hummingbirds' single, "Blush", peaked at No.19 on the ARIA singles charts in 1989. They left rooArt in 1992, and disbanded in 1993. The band reunited for a show on 27 January 2011, for the Big Day Out festival in Sydney and also some additional performances later that year. The band reunited again to play two shows in Sydney in July 2016. Simon Holmes died in July 2017, and "Hindsight: A Night For Simon", a sold-out memorial mini-festival gig of associated bands was held at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville, Sydney on 3 December of that year.