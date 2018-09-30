Veigar Margeirsson, a film score composer from Iceland, composed the original score for Eric Schaeffer's 2004 film Mind the Gap. He was also one of the composers who arranged and orchestrated Clint Mansell's Lux Aeterna from Requiem for a Dream for full orchestra and choir for The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers trailer. The piece, named "Requiem for a Tower", was made exclusively for the trailer and was featured in neither Requiem for a Dream nor The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.