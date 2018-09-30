Veigar Margeirsson
Veigar Margeirsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Veigar Margeirsson, a film score composer from Iceland, composed the original score for Eric Schaeffer's 2004 film Mind the Gap. He was also one of the composers who arranged and orchestrated Clint Mansell's Lux Aeterna from Requiem for a Dream for full orchestra and choir for The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers trailer. The piece, named "Requiem for a Tower", was made exclusively for the trailer and was featured in neither Requiem for a Dream nor The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
