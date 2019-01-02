Mei-Ann ChenConductor. Born 1973
Mei-Ann Chen (simplified Chinese: 陈美安; traditional Chinese: 陳美安; pinyin: Chén Měi-ān; born 1973) is a Taiwanese American conductor. She is currently music director of the Chicago Sinfonietta and conductor laureate of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
Teen Murti
Reena Esmail, River Oaks Chamber Orchestra & Mei-Ann Chen
Teen Murti
Teen Murti
Delights and Dances
Michael Abels
Delights and Dances
Delights and Dances
Saibei Dance (Saibei Suite no. 2)
An-Lun Huang
Saibei Dance (Saibei Suite no. 2)
Saibei Dance (Saibei Suite no. 2)
