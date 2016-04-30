Claus OgermanBorn 29 April 1930. Died 8 March 2016
Claus Ogerman
1930-04-29
Claus Ogerman Biography (Wikipedia)
Claus Ogerman (born Klaus Ogermann; 29 April 1930 – 8 March 2016) was a German arranger, conductor, and composer best known for his work with Billie Holiday, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Frank Sinatra, and Diana Krall.
Claus Ogerman Tracks
Time Remembered
Bill Evans
Time Remembered
Time Remembered
Liederkreis (Op.39), no.5; Mondnacht
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis (Op.39), no.5; Mondnacht
Liederkreis (Op.39), no.5; Mondnacht
Brezairola (Chants d'Auvergne Set 3)
Joseph Canteloube
Brezairola (Chants d'Auvergne Set 3)
Brezairola (Chants d'Auvergne Set 3)
My Bells
Bill Evans
My Bells
My Bells
Where or When
Claus Ogerman
Where or When
Where or When
So Nice
Claus Ogerman
So Nice
So Nice
