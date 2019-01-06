La Roux
La Roux Biography (Wikipedia)
La Roux ( lah-ROO) is an English synth-pop act formed in 2006 by singer Eleanor "Elly" Jackson and record producer Ben Langmaid. Their debut album La Roux (2009) was a critical and commercial success, winning a Grammy Award and producing hit singles such as "In for the Kill" and "Bulletproof". Recording of a follow-up album was marred by unsuccessful collaborations, the cancellation of two planned release dates, and reported conflict between the duo. Langmaid ultimately left the group, and Jackson released a second album, Trouble in Paradise, in 2014, maintaining the former duo's name.
La Roux Performances & Interviews
La Roux - Interview
La Roux Tracks
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/azvhj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T11:12:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vs6gn.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: La Roux
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-10-09T11:12:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0289tv8.jpg
9
Oct
2014
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: La Roux
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: La Roux
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezbnc8
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-06-23T11:12:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013s6l7.jpg
23
Jun
2009
Live Lounge: La Roux
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
