Barry McDanielBorn 18 October 1930. Died 19 June 2018
Barry McDaniel
1930-10-18
Barry McDaniel Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry McDaniel (October 18, 1930 – June 18, 2018) was an American operatic baritone who spent his career almost exclusively in Germany, including 37 years at the Deutsche Oper Berlin. He appeared internationally at major opera houses and festivals, and created roles in several new operas, including Henze's Der junge Lord, Nabokov's Love's Labour's Lost, and Reimann's Melusine. He was also a celebrated concert singer and recitalist, focused on German Lied and French mélodie. He was the first singer of Wilhelm Killmayer's song cycle Tre Canti di Leopardi. He recorded both operatic and concert repertory.
Barry McDaniel Tracks
'Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen', BWV 56
Johann Sebastian Bach
'Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen', BWV 56
Performer
Last played on
Selig ist der Mann, BWV57
Johann Sebastian Bach
Selig ist der Mann, BWV57
Orchestra
Last played on
Meine Rose, Op. 90 No. 2
Robert Schumann
Meine Rose, Op. 90 No. 2
Last played on
Phidyle
Henri Duparc
Phidyle
Last played on
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Performer
Last played on
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Performer
Last played on
The American flag - cantata Op.102 for alto, tenor, bass, chorus and orchestra
Barry McDaniel
The American flag - cantata Op.102 for alto, tenor, bass, chorus and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-27T11:28:13
27
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-30T11:28:13
30
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
