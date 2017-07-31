LotionFormed 1991. Disbanded 2001
Lotion
1991
Lotion Biography
Lotion was a Manhattan indie rock band formed in 1991 by brothers Bill and Jim Ferguson (bass guitar and guitar respectively), drummer Rob Youngberg, and vocalist/guitarist Tony Zajkowski.
Lotion Tracks
Head
Around (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
Around (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
Tear (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
Tear (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
Juggernaut (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
Juggernaut (Radio 1 Session, 14 Apr 1994)
