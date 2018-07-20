Varun Dhawan (born 24 April 1987) is an Indian actor. One of the country's highest-paid celebrities, he has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. Each of the eleven films in which he has starred were commercially successful, establishing Dhawan in Hindi cinema.

The son of film director David Dhawan, he studied business management from the Nottingham Trent University, after which he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan. Dhawan made his acting debut with Johar's 2012 teen drama Student of the Year, for which he received a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut.

Dhawan rose to prominence with starring roles in the romance Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), the dance film ABCD 2 (2015), and the action comedies Dilwale (2015), Dishoom (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017). He also received critical acclaim for playing an avenger in the crime thriller Badlapur (2015), a chauvinistic man in the romance Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and an aimless man coping with loss in the drama October (2018); the former two earned him nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.