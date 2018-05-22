Glen D. HardinBorn 18 April 1939
Glen D. Hardin
1939-04-18
Glen D. Hardin Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Dee Hardin (born April 18, 1939) is an American piano player and arranger. He has performed and recorded with such notable artists as Elvis Presley, Emmylou Harris, John Denver, and Ricky Nelson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glen D. Hardin Tracks
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
The Sweetest Gift
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
