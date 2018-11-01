Fou Ts'ongBorn 10 March 1934
Fou Ts'ong
Fou Ts'ong Biography (Wikipedia)
Fou Ts'ong or Fu Cong (Chinese: 傅聰; pinyin: Fù Cōng; born 10 March 1934) is a Chinese pianist.
Fou Ts'ong Tracks
Piano Concerto No.22 in E flat, K.482 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata K95 in C
Domenico Scarlatti
Preludes (excepts)
Claude Debussy
Six Sonatas (K474; K132; K461; K115; K215; K260)
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in C major K95
Domenico Scarlatti
Romance
Claude Balbastre
Minuet in D major K.355
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo in A minor K.511 for piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in C sharp minor, Kk247
Domenico Scarlatti
Pagodes (Estampes)
Claude Debussy
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1967
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-22T10:45:35
22
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1967
Royal Albert Hall
