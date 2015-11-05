The Humans are a rock band featuring singer Toyah Willcox, former REM drummer Bill Rieflin and musician Chris Wong. The band have released three studio albums, We Are The Humans, Sugar Rush and Strange Tales, and have performed live in the UK, Estonia and the USA.

The Humans were formed in 2007 when musician Robert Fripp, who is married to Toyah Willcox, was invited to play a short tour in Estonia. Fripp decided to decline the invitation because he was retired. Willcox then contacted the Estonian Embassy, who had issued the invitation, and offered to put an act together for the tour. On acceptance by the Embassy, Willcox then contacted friend and former R.E.M musician, Bill Rieflin and suggested a collaboration and to "...do something that is just completely off the wall [with] just one bass and a voice". Rieflin and Willcox hired musician and musical director Chris Wong, who had previously worked with Willcox on her solo music tours and concerts, and The Humans three-piece outfit was complete.