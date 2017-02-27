James HarmanBorn 8 June 1946
James Harman
1946-06-08
James Harman Biography (Wikipedia)
James Harman (born June 8, 1946, in Anniston, Alabama) is an American blues harmonica player, singer, and songwriter. The music journalist Tony Russell described Harman as an "amusing songwriter and an excellent, unfussy blues harp player".
James Harman Tracks
Blue Stretchmark Tattoo
The Clock Is Tickin
It's Too Late Brother
