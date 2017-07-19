Emmanuel Moire (born 16 June 1979 in Le Mans) is a French singer-songwriter, best known for portraying the role of Louis XIV in the French stage musical Le Roi Soleil.

Moire has released four albums (Là) où je pars (2006), L'Équilibre (2009), Le chemin (2013) and La Rencontre (2015). He sings and plays the piano, with a hundred tunes to his credit. He participated on TV show Danse avec les Stars (French version of Dancing with the Stars), which he won in December 2012.