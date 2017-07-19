Emmanuel MoireBorn 16 June 1979
Emmanuel Moire
1979-06-16
Emmanuel Moire Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Moire (born 16 June 1979 in Le Mans) is a French singer-songwriter, best known for portraying the role of Louis XIV in the French stage musical Le Roi Soleil.
Moire has released four albums (Là) où je pars (2006), L'Équilibre (2009), Le chemin (2013) and La Rencontre (2015). He sings and plays the piano, with a hundred tunes to his credit. He participated on TV show Danse avec les Stars (French version of Dancing with the Stars), which he won in December 2012.
Emmanuel Moire Tracks
Toute La Pluie Tombe Sur Moi
Dany Brillant
Toute La Pluie Tombe Sur Moi
Toute La Pluie Tombe Sur Moi
Red Circle (feat. Bones)
Emmanuel Moire
Red Circle (feat. Bones)
Red Circle (feat. Bones)
Gel
Emmanuel Moire
Gel
Gel
Theme
Emmanuel Moire
Theme
Theme
