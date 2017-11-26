Betty MarsdenComedy actress. Born 24 February 1919. Died 18 July 1998
Betty Marsden
1919-02-24
Betty Marsden Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Marsden (24 February 1919 – 18 July 1998) was an English comedy actress. She is particularly remembered as a cast member of the radio series Beyond Our Ken and Round the Horne. Marsden also appeared in two Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961) and Carry On Camping (1969).
Betty Marsden Tracks
