Betty Marsden (24 February 1919 – 18 July 1998) was an English comedy actress. She is particularly remembered as a cast member of the radio series Beyond Our Ken and Round the Horne. Marsden also appeared in two Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961) and Carry On Camping (1969).

