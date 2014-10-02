Malcolm Latchem
Malcolm Latchem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88c05059-7311-47b9-8546-56f26e576d5a
Malcolm Latchem Tracks
Sort by
'The Only Son', from Jungle Book and 'Ye Banks & Braes o' Bonnie Doon'
Stephen Orton
'The Only Son', from Jungle Book and 'Ye Banks & Braes o' Bonnie Doon'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
'The Only Son', from Jungle Book and 'Ye Banks & Braes o' Bonnie Doon'
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edj8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1984-07-30T10:55:58
30
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e25d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-04T10:55:58
4
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist