Cathy Fink (born August 9, 1953) and Marcy Marxer (b. February 25, 1956) perform together as a folk music duo. They have been musical partners for more than 20 years. Over those years, they released several albums for both children and adults, won two Grammy Awards, produced records for artists ranging from Tom Paxton to Patsy Montana, wrote more than 200 songs and toured extensively.