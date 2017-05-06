Urszula Beata Kasprzak, usually known simply as Urszula, (born February 7, 1960 in Lublin, Poland) is a Polish pop and rock singer and also a piano player and accordionist.

She recorded 15 albums, her music was used in TV and cinema films, and she acted in several films herself.

She gained popularity in Poland especially after recording music with the Polish rock band Budka Suflera.