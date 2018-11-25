David GarrettClassical violinist. Born 4 September 1980
David Garrett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5mz.jpg
1980-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88be1fb5-0112-4549-9608-526591c7f415
David Garrett Biography (Wikipedia)
David Christian Bongartz (born 4 September 1980), better known by his stage name David Garrett, is a German pop and crossover violinist and recording artist.
David Garrett Tracks
Viva La Vida
David Garrett
You Raise Me Up
David Garrett
Pachabel's Canon
David Garrett
Land Of My Fathers (feat. David Garrett)
Katherine Jenkins
Beethoven Scherzo
David Garrett
Carmen Fantasie
David Garrett
Partita for Violin Solo No. 2
David Garrett
Snow maiden: Dance of the Tumblers
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto in D major Op.35 for violin and orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Rhapsody (On Caprice 24)
David Garrett
Midnight Waltz
David Garrett
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 77 (3rd mvt)
David Garrett
Concerto no. 1 in G minor Op.26 for violin and orchestra
Max Bruch
Caprice viennois Op.2 for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
The 5th
David Garrett
Caprice No.5
David Garrett
Violin Concerto No 2
David Garrett
Chopin Nocturne
David Garrett
We Will Rock You
David Garrett
Bach Double Harpsichord Concerto
David Garrett
Clementi Sonatina
David Garrett
Whole Lotta Bond
David Garrett
Nocturne
David Garrett
Tico Tico
David Garrett
Human Nature
David Garrett
Beethoven's Scherzo
David Garrett
Cry Me A River
David Garrett
Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 (Scherzo) (Live In Session)
David Garrett
Caprice Viennoise
David Garrett
Vivaldi vs Vertigo
David Garrett
Variations On A Theme Of Corelli (Live In Session)
David Garrett
Variation 18 From Paganini
David Garrett
Smells Like Teen Spirit
David Garrett
La Califfa
David Garrett
