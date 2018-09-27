Alexei Volodin (Russian: Алексей Володин; born 1977) is a Russian pianist.

He was born in St. Petersburg, and began taking piano lessons there at the age of nine. A year later he moved to Moscow, where he studied first with Irina Chaklina and later with Tatiana Zelikman at the Gnessin Music School. In 1994 he enrolled at the Moscow Conservatoire and at the end of his studies there in 2001 in the master class of Professor Eliso Virsaladze. 2001/2002 he rounded off his studies at the Theo Lieven International Piano Foundation in Como.

He was 2003 the winner of the 9th Concours Géza Anda in Zurich

Meanwhile, Volodin looks back on a remarkable career, he gave recitals all over the world. He has also performed with prestigious orchestras, such as the Sydney Symphony, the Orchestra della Radio Svizzera Italiana, the SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater, the NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra Hannover, Gewandhaus-Orchester Leipzig, the Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, the Moscow Tchaikovsky Symphony, the Orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Tonhalle Orchester Zurich. He has worked with conductors like Riccardo Chailly, Mikhail Pletnev, Eiji Oue, Gerd Albrecht, Carlo Rizzi, Zoltan Kocsis, David Zinman, Valery Gergiev and Vladimir Fedoseyev, among others.