GossipElectro producer - Willem Jelle Farber
Gossip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/88bbc272-5ce9-4f17-ab72-9dc7fd6ba86b
Gossip Tracks
Sort by
Love Long Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
Gossip
Love Long Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Long Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Long Love Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
Gossip
Long Love Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Love Distance (Fake Blood Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Perfect World (Seamus Haji)
Gossip
Perfect World (Seamus Haji)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect World (Seamus Haji)
Last played on
Gossip
Gossip
Gossip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gossip
Last played on
Gossip Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“Where I’m from Christmas trees are serious business” – Beth Ditto
-
"It's like having a baby"
-
"I don't want to go"
-
"We found Confederate money from the American Civil War in her handbag!" - Beth Ditto recalls the extraordinary Granny Ditto
-
Karen O: Why Heartbreak Is Good
-
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Interview
-
Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O chats to Huw Stephens
Back to artist