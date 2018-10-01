Pinchas ZukermanBorn 16 July 1948
Pinchas Zukerman Biography (Wikipedia)
Pinchas Zukerman (Hebrew: פנחס צוקרמן, born 16 July 1948) is an Israeli-American violinist, violist and conductor.
Quartet for flute and strings in C major K.285b
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet for piano and strings in A, 'The Trout': 5th movement: allegro giusto
SCHUBERT, Daniel Barenboim, Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Jacqueline du Pré & Zubin Mehta
Salut Damour
Pinchas Zukerman
Navarra fantasty, Op.33
Pablo de Sarasate
Brandenburg concerto no. 3 in G major, Bwv.1048
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Quartet in G K.285a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Sonata for violin and piano (M.8) in A major (4th mvt)
César Franck
Symphony No. 5 In B Flat Major D.485
Franz Schubert
Divertimento (K.136) in D major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Praeludium (3 Duets for 2 violins and piano)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Quartet for flute and strings (K.298) in A major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for Two Violins BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Piano trio in D major Op.70`1 (Ghost) (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
In Moonlight (Canto Popolare)
Edward Elgar
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K581
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sicilienne in E flat major
Maria Theresia von Paradis
The Lark Ascending
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondo in A major for Violin and Strings, D438
Franz Schubert
Serenade in E minor, Op 20 (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Passacaglia in G minor, HWV 432/6
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto No.5 in A major (K.219) "Turkish"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sicilienne
Pinchas Zukerman
Duet for recorder and violin in C major, TWV 40:103
Georg Philipp Telemann
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Pinchas Zukerman
Marchenbilder for viola and piano (Op.113)
Robert Schumann
Andante cantabile from Piano Trio in B flat major Op.97 (Archduke)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Duo concertante no.3 for flute and viola in F major
Franz Anton Hoffmeister
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26
Max Bruch
Chanson de Nuit, op.15 no.1
Edward Elgar
Violin concerto No.1
Max Bruch
Concerto in A minor Op.102
Johannes Brahms
27
Mar
2019
Pinchas Zukerman, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
28
Mar
2019
Pinchas Zukerman, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
29
Mar
2019
Pinchas Zukerman, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/err8gw
Victoria & Albert Museum
2004-07-26T11:26:55
26
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 02
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 2004: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9vxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-25T11:26:55
25
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3m5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-14T11:26:55
14
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emr3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-26T11:26:55
26
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-25T11:26:55
25
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
